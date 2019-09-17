|
|
Hollis C. Petty Jr.
Knoxville - Hollis C. Petty Jr., age 94, of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully at his daughter's home on Sunday, September 5, 2019. Hollis was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle. Hollis was born in Knoxville, TN the oldest son of the late Hollis C. Petty Sr. and the late Lillian Thomas Petty. He was also preceded in death by his wife Barbara Hyde Petty; son Gary Dean Petty; daughter-in-law Vicki Lee Petty; brothers Maynard Pete Petty and Tommy W. Petty. Hollis is survived by his loving daughter Robbie Lee Petty Smith (Perry); grandchildren Dean Petty (Tonya), Roby Petty and Brett Smith; great grandchildren Lucas William and Victoria Lee Petty; also a special niece Cheryl Shultz who helped take wonderful care of him. Hollis lead a long life with many memories and stories enjoyed by everyone. He loved to search on the computer and discover or recall new and old things. He was a proud United States Navy service man during World War II. Returning to Knoxville, he found himself working and retiring from Rohm & Haas Chemicals after 40 years. He enjoyed living his life with his family, coaching and watching his son play sports and supporting his daughter at baton competitions. Leisurely, he spent his time golfing with friends and neighbors at Beaver Brook. Hollis and Barbara raised their family in church at Broadway Baptist Church on North Broadway, joining in 1953. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice with special thanks to Sam, his nurse; caregivers Benny, Chris, and special one Kendra Winston. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm, Wednesday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, with funeral service to follow at 7:00pm, with Pastor Tim Turley officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am, Thursday, at Highland Memorial Cemetery for interment at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made Broadway Baptist Church on North Broadway. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019