Holman Robert (Trey) Tanner III
Chattanooga - Holman Robert (Trey) Tanner III, 20 Precious child of God, attentive and loving son, protective brother and friend, went to his final resting place on March 19th in Chattanooga, TN.
He was a junior in Mechanical Engineering at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he could demonstrate and utilize his natural gift and love of mathematics.
Holman's infectious smile and charming personality captured the attention and hearts of everyone with whom he came into contact throughout his life. He was a 2017 graduate of Christian Academy of Knoxville. While at CAK, he was a member of the varsity football and wrestling teams. Additionally, he received numerous awards including The Warrior Award which recognized his admirable character and team spirit.
Holman was always attentive to others needs before his own, especially his father Holman Tanner Jr., who was diagnosed with ALS almost two years ago. This is just a glimpse into his caring and warm-hearted nature.
Holman was a thoughtful speaker, especially when asked to say the blessing. His eloquent and heartfelt words reminded others to draw their lives closer to God. It had often been said that Trey was a ray of shining light to them in their time of darkness.
One of Holman's loves was the outdoors, especially the lake and mountains where he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was an avid wakeboarder and wake surfer, and was the luckiest angler who often caught a fish within the first minute of casting a line.
Holman always had an upbeat outlook and was so much fun to be around. Being the social person he was, he was always inclusive to everyone making sure no one was left out.
His genuine heart touched the lives of many. He was a shining star whose light was extinguished too soon. He will forever be missed, but his kind spirit will never be forgotten.
Holman was preceded in death by his grandparents Holman and Lillian Tanner of Maryville, and Ernest and Virginia McKenzie of Knoxville.
Trey is survived by his loving parents Holman and Eileen Tanner and devoted sister, McKenzie. Additionally, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends will mourn his loss.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ALS Association Tennessee Chapter via webtn.alsa.org or PO Box 40244, Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37204 or First Baptist Concord Missions Dept., 11704 Kingston Pk., Knoxville, TN 37934.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020