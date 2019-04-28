Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Norris Memorial Garden
Homer Gale Stooksbury

Powell, TN

Homer Gale Stooksbury, age 94, of Powell passed away on Monday, April 23, 2019 at his

residence to be reunited with his loving wife, Phyllis Stooksbury. Homer was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and a

member of the Masonic Lodge in Andersonville. He was a

veteran of the United States Army serving his country in World War II. While serving in the Army he was assigned to the 25th Division Medical Core in Luzon, Philippine Island. Homer retired from TVA after 23 years of work. Preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Stooksbury; daughter, Becky Marlow; brother, Charles Stooksbury; sisters, Lorene Worthington, Louise Fenoglio, and Patsy Cummins.

He is survived by:

Son......................... Monte Stooksbury of Knoxville

Daughter................ Pam & husband Jack Daniels of Cleveland

Sisters.................... Blanche Smith of Raleigh, NC

Jean & husband Bud Cummins of Cleveland

Grandsons............. Ryan Daniels & wife Jessica of Ooltewah

Reagan Daniels & wife Stephanie of Kona, Hawaii

Richard Marlow & Brad Stooksbury of Knoxville

Granddaughter...... Stephanie of Knoxville

7 Grandchildren

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church. His funeral service will follow with Dr. Darryl Taylor and Rev. JC Newman officiating. Homer's graveside will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Norris Memorial Garden with full military honors at

graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all

arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
