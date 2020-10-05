Homer Harmon
Harriman - Homer E. Harmon age 89 of Harriman, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home. He was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church, served in the United States Navy, retired from X-10 in Oak Ridge after 40 years. Homer loved gardening, University of Tennessee Football, and spending time with his family. Preceded in death by sons, Rick and Kim Harmon, Parents, Joe Harmon & Bernice Harmon Silvey, brothers, Joe Wendell Harmon and Clyde Eugene Harmon, sister, Vivian Harmon Leffew. Survived by Wife of 68 years Wanda Bullens Harmon; Grandsons Justin and wife Brenda Harmon; Aaron and wife Lora Lee Harmon; Great Grandsons Liam and Sawyer Harmon. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Roane Memorial Gardens with Bro. Sam Leslie officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Harmon Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com