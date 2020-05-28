Homer Lee Rayburn
Knoxville - Homer Lee Rayburn, age 89, passed away May 27, 2020. He was a Korean War Veteran and a 2 time Purple Heart recipient. Homer was also a member of the Shriners and the Masons. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. Preceded in death by son and daughter-in-law Robert (Bobby) and Christine Rayburn, parents Joe and Sweetie Rayburn, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters. Survived by loving wife of 68 years, Lucille Rayburn, son Chris and wife Karen Rayburn, daughter Karen and husband Charlie Cardwell, grandchildren Jody and wife Brooke Rayburn, Charlsea and husband Brandon Williams, Misty and husband Kinny Bittle, Liz and husband David Legere, great-grandchildren Timothy Bittle, Tristan Wallace, Tucker Wallace, Georgia Rayburn, Brody Rayburn, and Benton Williams, sisters Brooks Rose, Judy Copeland, and Shirley Williams, brother Tony Rayburn. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm, Pastor Daryl Griffis officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Shriner's Children's Hospital in Lexington, KY. Family and friends will meet 1:00pm Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel to proceed to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a 2:00pm interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 30, 2020.