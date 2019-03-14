|
|
Homer Lee Stamey
Lenoir City, TN
Homer Lee Stamey age 86 of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Park West Hospital. Homer was a member of Lee Heights Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a
member of the Masonic Lodge 204 F&AM. He retired from Viskase Corporation following 38 years of service. Homer grew up on the Stamey Farm where he learned the value of hard work and built a lifelong bond with his siblings. He enjoyed watching sports on television, playing golf, working in the yard, and spending time with his family. Homer will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
Homer is preceded in death by his parents, John Lee and Artie Adeline (Townson) Stamey; beloved wife, Anna Ruth Stamey; daughter, Tiffany Stamey; brother, Cecil Stamey, Carl Stamey, Johnny Stamey and an infant brother; sister, Inez Albright. He is survived by his daughters and sons- in-law, Teresa and Robert Self, Barbara and Mike Davis, Scarlett and Steve Fritts; granddaughter, Latosha (Brad) Crowder; great grandchildren, Bradyn and Jacob Crowder; brothers and sisters-in-law, Reed and Rachel Stamey, Raymond and Brenda Stamey; sister, Nancy Cunningham; former wife and friend, Imogene Malone; several nieces and nephews.
Masonic Rites service will be held at 7 PM Friday, March 15th in the McGill Click Chapel provided by TN Lodge 204 F&AM. Services honoring Homer Stamey will be held 7:15 PM
following the Masonic Service in the McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Doug Kizer officiating. Interment 11 AM Saturday in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens with military honors by the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends 4-7 PM Friday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019