|
|
Homer "Charles" Norman, Jr.
Knoxville - Homer "Charles" Norman, Jr., born 7/28/1943 passed away on 7/24/2019, age 75, of Knoxville and formerly of LaFollette. He faithfully attended West Haven Baptist Church and was a US Navy veteran. Homer was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle. Preceded in death by his father and mother, Homer and Mildred Norman; wife, Reba and children Paul and Vickie.
Survivors
Wife: Jerri Norman
Children: David, Suzanne and Mary
Stepchildren: Bill, Dave, Kathy, Angie, and Melissa
Brothers & Sisters: Rachel Anne, Jess, Brenda, David and Jeannie
Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws, as well as, nieces and nephews.
He loved his family deeply and unconditionally. Homer knew the value of family and showed each of us what that meant.
…to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8
Ecclesiastes 3:1 There is a time for everything, a season for every activity under heaven. A time to be born and a time to die. We will see you later. Rest in peace, your family
Services 7:30 PM Friday at Cross-Smith Chapel
Rev. Ed Cloud officiating
Family and friends will meet 11 AM Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral home and proceed to Campbell Memorial Gardens for an 11:30 AM Interment with Military honors to be given by the Campbell County Honor Guard
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Family will receive friends 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home, LaFollette, TN
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 26, 2019