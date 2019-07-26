Services
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:30 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Campbell Memorial Gardens
Homer "Charles" Norman Jr. Obituary
Homer "Charles" Norman, Jr.

Knoxville - Homer "Charles" Norman, Jr., born 7/28/1943 passed away on 7/24/2019, age 75, of Knoxville and formerly of LaFollette. He faithfully attended West Haven Baptist Church and was a US Navy veteran. Homer was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle. Preceded in death by his father and mother, Homer and Mildred Norman; wife, Reba and children Paul and Vickie.

Survivors

Wife: Jerri Norman

Children: David, Suzanne and Mary

Stepchildren: Bill, Dave, Kathy, Angie, and Melissa

Brothers & Sisters: Rachel Anne, Jess, Brenda, David and Jeannie

Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws, as well as, nieces and nephews.

He loved his family deeply and unconditionally. Homer knew the value of family and showed each of us what that meant.

…to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8

Ecclesiastes 3:1 There is a time for everything, a season for every activity under heaven. A time to be born and a time to die. We will see you later. Rest in peace, your family

Services 7:30 PM Friday at Cross-Smith Chapel

Rev. Ed Cloud officiating

Family and friends will meet 11 AM Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral home and proceed to Campbell Memorial Gardens for an 11:30 AM Interment with Military honors to be given by the Campbell County Honor Guard

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Family will receive friends 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home, LaFollette, TN
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 26, 2019
