Hope Morris Houston
Knoxville - Hope Morris Houston, age 76, formerly of Salt Lake City, Utah, died July 26, 2019 at her home in Knoxville, Tennessee surrounded by family.
Hope was born March 2, 1943 in Salt Lake City Utah to Earl T Morris, Sr and Jeanetta V Suttie. Hope enjoyed painting ceramics, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play and grow up and she adored her dogs.
She is survived by her children Theresa (Scott) Hinshaw of Niota, TN, her sons Ned Thomas (Sheli) Sacco of Dandridge, TN and Keven (Sandra) Sacco of Knoxville TN; Grandchildren Donald ( Erin) Boldin, Amy Shaffer, Kaitlynn Sacco, Emily (Josh) Hunter, Daniel, Anthony and Seirra Sacco. Linda May and Lachele Helm, Sheli Sheeks and Keon Helm, Three great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. She is also survived by a brother, Earl T Morris, Jr.
She is preceded in death by her parents and beloved sister, Valerie Patt of Paducah, KY.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to, www.smokymountainservicedogs.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 31, 2019