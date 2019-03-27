Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
COOPER, HORACE EDWARD. - age 91 of Knoxville passed away March 22, 2019 at Ben Atchley State Veteran's Home. He attended Parkwest Church of God. Ed was part of the greatest generation and a United States Army veteran of the second world war, serving as an artillery and truck driver for the 4th Infantry Division stationed in Babenhousen, West Germany. Later in life he enjoyed going out to dinner or visiting with his family where he could sit and watch his great-grandchildren and all their mischief. A man of few words, when he did engage in lively conversation it was either to talk about history or pass on wisdom gained from a long and full life. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bea, of 66 years, brothers Harley and Charles Cooper, and sister Ruth Cooper. He is survived by his son, David Cooper; daughters and sons-in-law Karen and Allen Suffridge, Barbara and Richard Wood; grandchildren Melisa Cooper, Jason and Betsy Wood, Misty and Chris Stamm; and great-grandchildren Cooper, Addi Rae, Jaydon, Reese, James , Max, Gabe. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with the service to follow at 7 pm at Weaver Funeral home located at 5815 Western Avenue in Knoxville. The family will have a small graveside service at 2:00 pm on Wednesday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. You may sign Ed's guestbook at www.weaverfuneralservices.com. Arrangements by Weaver Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
