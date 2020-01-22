Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Resources
Horace Edward Moultry

Horace Edward Moultry Obituary
Horace Edward Moultry

Knoxville - Horace Edward Moultry, known as "Chubby" passed away suddenly, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Born December 27, 1947 to the late Thomas and Hazel Moultry, Sr.

Member of Austin High class of 66, "Chubby" loved making everyone laugh.

After retiring from Levi Strauss and Company, he opened his own business, Chubby's Neighborhood Store and Deli, where he made the best hamburgers in town.

Preceded in death by: loving wife, Sallie Cannon Moultry; parents, Thomas and Hazel Moultry, Sr.; and sister, Jamesetta Moultry Buchanan.

He leaves to cherish his memories: devoted children, sons, Jason and August Moultry; daughter, Pamela Moultry; grandsons, LaMarcus and Jacquiz McBee; brothers, Thomas Jr. and Claxyton Moultry; sister, Eraina Moultry; aunt, Katherine (Marvin) Wright; uncle, Douglas (Ann) Chandler; brothers in law, Marvin Matthews, Willie (Linda) Cannon, Donnie Buchanan, Lee Wright; sister in law, Georgie Ann Cannon; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. A special thanks to Shafton Woods and all of his friends at Morningside Garden Apartments.

Family will receive friends, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 6:30 p.m.

Interment, 1:00 p.m., Sunday, Mount Olive Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
