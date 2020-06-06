Horace LeRoy Overton
Speedwell - Horace LeRoy Overton, age 79, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1940 in Middlesboro, KY.
He was a 1958 graduate of Powell Valley High School in Speedwell, TN and was on the men's basketball team, and served as the President of Future Farmers of America where he earned the degree of American Farmer. He worked as a Farmer his entire life on the family farm in Speedwell. He also founded L & L Transport which he operated for many years. He was a longtime member of Haynes Flat Baptist Church where he served for decades as the Chairman of Deacons. He contributed an untold number of hours toward the construction of the new Haynes Flat Baptist Church in 2013.
LeRoy was preceded in death by parents, Martin Roy and Mary Russell Overton; son, Lewis V. Overton; wife, Shirley Mayes Overton; sister, Magaline O. Cable; brother-in-law, Lee Beckler; and wife, Alice R. Overton.
He is survived by his special friend and Fiance, Pat Tennyson; son, Darryl and daughter-in-law, Angie Overton; daughter, Suzanne and son-in-law, Sam Edwards all of Speedwell, Tennessee. Sister, Betty Jean Beckler of Gadsden, Alabama; brother, Eddie (Shelia) Overton of Maryville, TN; grandchildren, Eric Lee (Carla) Overton, Speedwell, TN; Ryan Andrew (Ashley) Overton, Angola, IN; Kinsley O. (Andy) Gaddis, Braselton, GA. Great grandchildren, Kate and Ella Overton, Speedwell, TN; Annie and Andrew Overton, Angola, IN; Aiden Knight and Depp Gaddis, Braselton, GA; former daughter-in-law, Timpy Overton, Tombsboro, GA, and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 7, from 3 until 7 p.m. at the Haynes Flat Baptist Church in Speedwell, TN. The Funeral will be held on Monday, June 8, at 10 a.m. also at the Haynes Flat Baptist Church with Rev. Randall L. Pressnell and Rev. Eric Lee Overton officiating. Music will be provided by vocalist Elizabeth Edwards. Burial will follow in the Russell-Overton Cemetery, in Speedwell, TN.
Serving as Pallbearers are Joey Cable, Eric Overton, Lee Overton, Mike Overton, Ryan Overton, Weston Overton, Mike Robertson and Larry Thomas. Honorary Pallbearers are Haynes Flat Baptist Church Deacons, Chris Daniels, Ray Grubb and Adam Powers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Haynes Flat Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 37, Speedwell, TN 37870.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.