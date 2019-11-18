Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Maryville - Horace Ted "The Bear" Adkins, age 76 of Maryville, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home. Ted was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and ministered to inmates at the Blount County Jail. He retired from UPS after 28 years with the company. Preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Jane Adkins; brothers, Charles and Dennis. Survived by his wife, Penny Adkins; son, Tim Adkins; sister, Lisa Hackney; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:00 PM Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Clark's Grove Cemetery with Rev. Mike Parker officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
