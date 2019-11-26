|
Houston F. Everett
Knoxville - Everett, F. Houston, 85 passed away Nov. 24 surrounded by family. He was born June 10, 1934 in Townsend, where he met his wife of 65 years, Delcie. Houston joined Tuckaleechee Methodist church at early age and but last attended Mt Hermon UMC. He worked for Breeden and Rudder Refrigeration servicing commercial restaurant equipment most of his life. He loved building race cars that ran at several local dirt tracks, having a garden and tinkering in his garage. Houston was preceded in death by his parents Nathan and Bell Keye Everett, his brothers: James, Willard, Daniel J. C. and Edgar and sisters: Edith Stanton, May Effler and Pauline Bryant and step grandson Devon Oakley. He leaves behind his brother Charles, his devoted wife, Delcie Ledford Everett, five children: Karen McFarland (Paul), Bob Everett (Jodi), Janet Langford (Donnie), Ken Everett (Gina) and Allen Everett (Terri). Seven grand children: Eric McFarland (Cindy), Jennifer Langford, Jason McFarland, Brad Everett (Carrie), Amanda Everett, Chad Langford (Nichole) and Cory Everett (Becky). Five great-grandchildren: Aleigha McFarland; Logan, Caroline and Wyatt Everett; and Mila Langford. Also surviving are two step-grandchildren: Steven Rose and Stephanie Burch; four step great grandchildren and three step-great, great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11am at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church, 235 E Copeland Rd, Powell with Pastor Greg Bostic and Rev. Ronnie Everett officiating followed by a graveside service. Visitation will be held before the memorial service from 10-11am at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mt Hermon UMC Youth Group and mailed to P.O. Box 1769, Powell, TN 37849. Online condolences can be shared with the family via www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019