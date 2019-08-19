|
Howard Alvin Haynes
Mascot - Howard Alvin Haynes - was born on October 16, 1951 and passed away on August 16, 2019 at the age of 67. He attended Rutledge Pike Missionary Baptist Church.
Alvin was our generous, wonderful, loyal son, brother, uncle, friend and neighbor. He retired from the City of Knoxville after 36 years. He loved his farm, cattle, dogs, family and his many friends. He was a hands-on, dedicated caregiver to his parents before they passed. He could often be found delivering fresh produce to his family and many friends.
While we are very grieved to lose our loving brother and uncle, we find peace in knowing he is in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior. "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die." John 11:25-26 Preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mary Bates Haynes of Mascot.
Alvin is survived by sister, Diane Sherrod and brother-in-law, Leon Sherrod; sisters, Sylvia Nance and Linda Lyle; nieces Kelley Miller, Natalie (Michael) Rogers, Jennifer Nance, Suzanne (Matthew) Greenlee; nephews, Ronnie and Brian (Lora) Lewelling; great Nieces, Kelsey (Tanner) Jenkins, Savannah (Jacob) Wright, Samantha (Trey) Searles and Maddy Helton; great nephews, David Jacob Lewelling and Jessie Lewelling, Nolan Haynes, Sullivan and Annalynn Greenlee; special friends, Ernest and Teresa Boling. The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 PM Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Buddy Harrell officiating. The family will gather at 9:45 AM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Rutledge Pike Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery for a 10:00 AM Graveside Service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019