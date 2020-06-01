Howard Anthony Gilmore



Knoxville - Howard Anthony Gilmore, 65, born April 19, 1955, passed from this life on May 16, 2020. At the time of his death he was a licensed realtor with Platinum Realty. Tony was preceded in death by his father E. J. Gilmore and mother Pollyanna Gilmore both of Knoxville and sister Lynette Whitaker of Batesville, Arkansas. He was a beloved uncle of his nieces, great nieces and nephew, one great great nephew and was loved by a host of friends. Tony was a graduate of The University Of Tennessee, and a member of the Church of Christ. He was laid to rest with his parents at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.









