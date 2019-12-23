|
Howard Boruff
Knoxville - Howard M. Boruff age 70, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday December 20, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Second United Methodist Church, and worked as an Engineer for WBIR tv for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by Robert E. Boruff and Betty A. Boruff, and Carl H. Monday and Alberta Monday. He is survived by his wife Carla M. Boruff, son John P. Boruff (Deanna), daughter Stephanie A. Boruff Pickens (Dwight), brother Michael K. Boruff of Halls, and sister Patricia N. Boruff of Germantown, TN. Family and friends will meet Friday December 27, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at Highland Memorial Cemetery Sutherland Ave. for an 11:00 am graveside service officiated by Charla Sherbakoff. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019