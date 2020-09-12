1/1
Howard Bruce Whiteaker
Howard Bruce Whiteaker

Lubbock - Howard Bruce Whiteaker, resident of Lubbock, TX, passed away at age 71 on September 5, 2020. He was born in Monterey, TN to parents Donald Bruce Whiteaker & Bettye Saunders Whiteaker. He graduated from Stratford High School in Nashville, TN in 1967 where he was coeditor of the school paper & voted "friendliest boy". He served 4 years in the US Air Force, which included an overseas assignment to Korea. In 1970 he was reassigned to Randolph AFB, TX where he met his wife, a WAF. After his discharge as a sergeant in December 1971, he received his bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee's School of Communication's Broadcasting Dept. in 1975. He had a long, rewarding & awarded broadcasting career. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Nathaniel Bruce Whiteaker. Bruce is survived by his wife, Shirley Shelton Whiteaker, by his sister, Cynthia Messick, by his brother, Scott Whiteaker and by 2 aunts- Mary Helen Saunders & Bettye Sue Saunders. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends. Due to Covid-19 our Celebration of his Life in online at www.facebook.com by searching "H Bruce Whiteaker". In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to his beloved church, St. Mark UMC, PO Box 11007, Knoxville, TN 37939-1007.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
