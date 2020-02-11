|
Howard Crass
Oliver Springs - Howard Houston Crass, 78 of Oliver Springs, passed away peacefully at home on February 11, 2020.
Mr. Crass was a lifelong resident of Oliver Springs and retired from ORNL as a refrigeration mechanic in 1999. He was of the Baptist faith, a Master Mason and member of the East Fork Masonic Lodge #460, and Omega Lodge #536.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Mary Fletcher Crass and a brother, Jack Crass all of Oliver Springs.
Mr. Crass is survived by his sons, Eric (Susan) Crass of Knoxville and Andy (Sharon) Crass of Oliver Springs, who were also his caregivers; he is also survived by a sister, Becky (Bill) Ruffner of Oliver Springs.
Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A Masonic service will begin at 7 pm.
Special thanks to Covenant Home Health, Hospice Care, East Fork Lodge #460, Omega Lodge #536, and Faith Lodge #756.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Second Harvest Food Bank or Shriners Hospital.
Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Crass family
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020