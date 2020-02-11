Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Oliver Springs - Howard Houston Crass, 78 of Oliver Springs, passed away peacefully at home on February 11, 2020.

Mr. Crass was a lifelong resident of Oliver Springs and retired from ORNL as a refrigeration mechanic in 1999. He was of the Baptist faith, a Master Mason and member of the East Fork Masonic Lodge #460, and Omega Lodge #536.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Mary Fletcher Crass and a brother, Jack Crass all of Oliver Springs.

Mr. Crass is survived by his sons, Eric (Susan) Crass of Knoxville and Andy (Sharon) Crass of Oliver Springs, who were also his caregivers; he is also survived by a sister, Becky (Bill) Ruffner of Oliver Springs.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A Masonic service will begin at 7 pm.

Special thanks to Covenant Home Health, Hospice Care, East Fork Lodge #460, Omega Lodge #536, and Faith Lodge #756.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Second Harvest Food Bank or Shriners Hospital.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Crass family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
