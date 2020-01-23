Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:45 AM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Sutherland Avenue
Resources
Howard Daniel Bray Obituary
Howard Daniel Bray

Knoxville - Howard Daniel Bray age 77 of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at North Knoxville Medical Center. Howard was a former member and deacon of Inskip Baptist Church, and former member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. He was a Godly man who enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Preceded in death by parents, James and Mildred Bray, Sister, Linda (Bobby) Yarnell. Survivors, wife of 56 years, Syble Bray. Daughter, Sharon (Pete) Boggs, Son, Keith (Mary) Bray. Granddaughter, Mandy Boggs, sisters Janet (Thurston) Mounce and Sandra (Robert) Bertram, brothers Edward (Kathy) Bray, Franklin (Brenda) Bray and James (Georgia) Bray, special nephews Rick Buchanan and Gary Buchanan, as well as many other nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel followed by a 7:00 pm funeral service, Rev. Edward Bray officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 am Monday, January 27, 2020 at Highland Memorial Cemetery (Sutherland Avenue) for a 11:00 a.m. graveside service. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
