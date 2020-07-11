1/1
Howard E. Rosser
Howard E. Rosser

Oak Ridge - Howard Elwood Rosser, 94, passed away July 9, 2020.

Born in Oneida, TN, May 15, 1926, Howard started working in Oak Ridge during 1943 on a survey crew that laid out the K-25 plant. During World War II he served in the US Navy (Pacific Theatre), and he served again with the US Navy in the Korean Conflict.

After the war, he returned to Oak Ridge in 1946 with his beloved wife Evelyn. Howard become one of the 170 employees who served the USAEC during its entire history. He retired from DOE in 1981 as Chief of the Protective Security Branch. He worked as a consultant on nuclear related safeguards and security at various locations in the US for the next ten years. His hobby was repairing electronics and small engines. His friends knew him as "Mr. Fix-it".

Howard was an early member of the Robertsville Baptist Church and remained active in the church throughout his life, serving as Sunday school teacher, Deacon, and Trustee. His faith, the church, and his family were central to his life.

He is survived by sons James (John) of Los Angeles, CA, and Howard W. (Janice) of Knoxville; Four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn, after 70 years of marriage; son Robert; father and mother Ernest and Beulah Rosser; brothers Harold, Philip, and Vernon Rosser; and sister Janice Kidd.

In observing the recommended State mandate issued by Governor Bill Lee regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, a graveside service will be conducted by Dr. Brian Scott on Tuesday, July 14, at 1pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Military honors will be provided by the US Navy Honors Team. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the hot food ministry, Tabitha's Table, at Robertsville Baptist Church, 251 Robertsville RD, Oak Ridge, TN, 37830 to aid those in need of a good meal.

Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
