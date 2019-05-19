|
|
Howard Earl Wilson
Knoxville, TN
Howard Earl Wilson, 82, died May 11th at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS.
Howard was born in 1936 in Somerset, KY but grew up in and around Knoxville, TN surrounded by many loving family members. He graduated from Fulton High School in 1954 and attended the University of Tennessee. He served twelve years in the Air Force during which time he attended Indiana University. He graduated with honors from the Foreign Languages School and was the Valedictorian of his graduating class. After graduation, he served in Germany, Greece and Washington, D.C. as a member of the Air Force Security Service, a division of the National Security Agency.
Following his military service, he had a career in sales with The Equitable Life Insurance Company, Yellow Freight Trucking Company, and retired as Regional Sales Manager from Browning-Ferris Industries in Lexington, KY in 1999. He subsequently moved back to Knoxville and in 2013, he and his wife, Shirley, moved to Madison, MS to be near family.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Buchanan Wilson, of Knoxville; his father, Cleveland Boyd Wilson, of Kentucky; and his brother, Cleveland (Sonny) Wilson, of Greenville, SC.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Shirley Ellison Wilson; daughter, Kimberly Paige Sommers (Tom), of American Canyon, CA; daughter, Deborah Helen Huizar, of San Antonio; stepson, Kevin Ross Dotson (Anna), of Madison; brother, Michael Felix Wilson (Mary Louise), of Little Rock; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be made to a .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 19, 2019