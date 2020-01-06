Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Knoxville - Howard F. Hancock, age 90, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at home. He was a retired grocer and former owner of Hancock's Foods in Strawberry Plains. Preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Harriett Hancock; brothers, Ed and Jack Hancock; and sister, Virginia Inklebarger. Survived by wife of 62 years, Dolores Hancock; daughters, Shirley Brewer (Charles), Martha Goin (Greg); son, Joe Hancock (Marilyn); grandchildren, Andrew Brewer (Haley), Rachel (Andrew), Matthew Goin, Kellie (Tea Jay), Joey Hancock; great granddaughter, Caroline Brewer; great grandson, Marshall. The family will receive friends from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm Wednesday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. The graveside service will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery with Rev. Randy Beeler officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
