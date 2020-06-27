Howard Hunt
Knoxville - Howard Vernon Hunt, age 91, of the Solway Community, Knoxville passed away Friday morning, June 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Howard was a long-time member of Solway Church of God and a charter member of Parkwest Church. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War serving with the U S Army. Howard was a member of Teamsters Local #519. He enjoyed repairing lawn mowers, chain saws and grass trimmers for his neighbors.
Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Calvin Hunt and Sarah Elizabeth Crawford Hunt; sisters, Dorothy Castleberry and Juanita Allison; brother, Jack Hunt.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Betty Helen Pitts Hunt; children, Allen Hunt and wife, Sharon of Knoxville, Phyllis Hunt of Knoxville, Calvin Hunt and wife, Ann of Knoxville, Darrell Hunt and wife, Sherry of Canton, Georgia; grandchildren, Jimmy, Michael, Rachel and Alyson Hunt, Erik, Tonya and Jaydi Hunt, Taylor Hunt, Shannon Parks; great grandchildren, Ethan, Keira, Jonathan, Curtis, E. J., Gunnar, Rowen and Porter; brothers, Kenneth and Rick Hunt; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Solway Church of God with funeral services to follow at 6 p.m. Rev. Jeremy Daniels, Rev. Gerald McGinnis officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Solway Church of God Cemetery for graveside services with full military honors conferred by the U S Army and the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard. Serving as pall bearers will be Jimmy Hunt, Michael Hunt, Erik Hunt, Taylor Hunt, Rick Hunt and Roger Crawford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Solway Church of God Cemetery, 3317 Solway Rd, Knoxville, TN 37931.
Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the Hunt family. www.clickfh.com
