Howard James Sutton
Sevierville - Howard James Sutton, age 86 of Sevierville, TN was called home to be with his Lord on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He resided at Dominion Senior Living of Sevierville, alongside his loving wife of over 60 years, Cora Ann Sutton. Howard was a veteran of the U.S. Army, 7th Army Pyramid of Power, and Corp of Engineers. As a member of Eusebia Presbyterian Church and a life-long resident of Sevierville, TN, Howard served his community diligently for over 30 years as an electrical engineer with the Sevierville Electrical System. Many knew him as Howie, others as "Big Daddy," and those closest to him called him Dad and Grandfather. Howard was a strong, Godly-man with a fighting spirit. He was always grateful, continuously thanking everyone for everything. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley and Blanche Huskey Sutton; and brother, C.L. Sutton.
His survivors include: loving wife, Cora Ann Sutton; three loving sons and daughters-in-law, Rodger and Jama Sutton, Gary Sutton, and John and Amanda Sutton; and his sweet granddaughter, Piper Sutton.
The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020