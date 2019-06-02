|
Howard Junior Beeler
Luttrell - Howard Junior Beeler-age 84, of Luttrell, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour Friday afternoon, May 31, 2019 at North Knoxville Medical Center. He was a faithful member and Deacon of New Friendship Baptist Church. He was a retired employee of Tom's Food with 30 years of service. Howard loved to hunt and fish.
Preceded in death by his infant son, Howard Wesley Beeler; parents, Pryor and Tilda (Collins) Beeler; Nine brothers and sisters; father and mother-in-law; two brothers-in-law and several sisters-in-law.
Howard is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Faye Williams Beeler of Luttrell; nephew, Eddie (Barbara) Smith of Maynardville; David (Jean) Beeler of Michigan; sister-in-law, Thelma (Don) Beeler; brothers-in-law, Vernon (Sue) Williams, Roy Williams, all of Luttrell; several nieces, nephews along with a host of friends.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Monday, June 3, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M., Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Pastor Bob Zavattieri, Rev. Ronnie Beeler officiating with music by The Williams Family. Interment 10 A.M. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Dyer Cemetery, Luttrell. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home 9 A.M. Tuesday to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Joe Hickle, Burl Wynn, Everett Weaver, Roy Williams, Steve Tharp and Jerry Tharp. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 2 to June 3, 2019