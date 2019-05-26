Services
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN 37820
(865) 475-3468
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN 37820
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Ray's Chapel Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Ray's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery
Howard "Buddy" Lane, 78, of Strawberry Plains, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at his home. He was a member of East Sunny View Baptist Church. Buddy is now gone to his heavenly home and suffers no-more.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 of years, Agnes (Jean) Lane; parents, Lee and Iva Lane; siblings, Joe Lane, Shirley Brown, Jean May; and son-in-law, Steve Glenn.

He is survived by daughters, Darlene (Millard) Bell and Anderson County and Abbie Gail Glenn of Strawberry Plains; sons, Ronnie (Tabytha) Lane of Strawberry Plains and Kenny (Kim) Lane of Maryville; granddaughters, Jessie Pendergrass, Sheena Reynolds, Ashleigh Lane, Monica Cooper and Kelsey Lane; grandsons, Jimmy Glenn, Jerry Townsend, Matt and Evan Lane; siblings, Gertrude May, Grace Hickey, Maude Greenley, Fred Lane, James Lane, Mary Blair; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 12:00 PM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Ray's Chapel Baptist Church in Cocke County with Rev. Tommy Muncey and Millard Bell officiating. Interment to immediately follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 26, 2019
