Knoxville - Howard Randall Lanier - age 47 of Knoxville passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, after a 25-year courageous battle with diabetes. He was greatly loved and admired by his parents and friends. He had a great love for animals, racing, and talking with his friends on the CB radio. He loved spending time with his special cousins, Stevie Everett and Eddie Cody. Preceded in death by grandparents, George and Stella Cody, Bill and Dorothy Lanier; and several aunts and uncles. Survived by his loving parents, Howard and Jewell Lanier; aunts and uncles, Clarence and Linda Cloninger, George and Betty Cody, Troy and Vera Phillips; and several cousins. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Friday at Roseberry Cemetery for a 1:00 PM graveside service with Rev. Charlie Reynolds officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
