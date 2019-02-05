Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Seymour, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
East TN Veterans Cemetery
Howard Lee Morin

Seymour, TN

Howard Lee Morin, age 72 of Seymour, TN, formerly of Berwyn, IL passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Seymour, TN. Howard had served as a school board member and president of the Mohave Valley District No. 16 and the Colorado River Union High School District. He was a retired electrician and had worked for Southern Cal Edison and the Electro Motive Division of General Motors Corp. For 32 years Howard was a proud member of AA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Stephanie Morin; and brother-in-law, James West. His survivors include: wife, Margaret (Meg) Harvey Morin; sons and daughters-in-law, Sean Michael and Andrea Grant Morin, Brian William and Wendy Messer Morin; daughters and son-in-law, Shannon Patricia and Christopher Moore, and Cheryl Ann Morin; grandchildren, Christopher Patrick Morin, William and Sean Moore, Owen and Brody Morin, and Catherine Grace Morin; brother and sister-in-law, James Paul Morin and Gayle Johnson; sister, Frances Morin; niece, Shaunessey West; nephew, Adam West; and many more nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 2600 Holbrook Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. Funeral mass 10:30 AM Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Seymour with Father Diaz

officiating. Interment and graveside service 2 PM Thursday at East TN Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier Hwy) with military honors

provided by American Legion Post No. 104. The

family will receive friends 4-7 PM Wednesday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at

(www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019
More Information