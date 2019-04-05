|
Howard Leslie "Les" Daniel
Knoxville, TN
Howard Leslie "Les" Daniel, age 78 of Knoxville, TN, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Mr. Daniel was a
loving and caring husband, father and "Granddaddy" to his three precious grandchildren. He taught his
family about God and taught them love through his constant caring actions. Les grew up in the Lonsdale community and graduated from Rule High School in 1960. He worked on the Knoxville Police Department for 8 years and was in the U.S. Coast Guard and Reserves for 9 years. Les attended and graduated from Tennessee Technology University. He worked at TVA in the accounting department for 25 years. Mr. Daniel began coaching at the age of 12, coaching his younger brother's Little Rascal's baseball team to the Lonsdale League Championship in 1954. Les could be found at local recreation parks playing and coaching for 60+ years. He was a constant at First Apostolic Church and Apostolic Christian School where he ran and
officiated youth leagues and coached softball, baseball, soccer and basketball teams. In 2015, Les Daniel was named Coach Emeritus at Apostolic Christian School in recognition of 30+ years of winning games and championships all while impacting the lives of countless youths. Les also participated in senior softball, playing in the 50+, 60+ and 70+ leagues. Les is preceded in death by his mother, Rosalie Daniel; his youngest brother, Jack Daniel; brother-in-law, Daniel Harper. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carolyn Ann (Cooper) Daniel; daughter, Christi and Michael Hendrickson; son, Derek and three grandchildren, Logan, Kalan, and Devan Hendrickson; brothers, Joe and Sandra Daniel, Harold and Wanda Daniel; sister, Francis McDonald; sister-in-law, Rose Daniel-Canup; sister-in-law, Shelby-Jean Harper and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at First Apostolic Church of Knoxville, 5020 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Knoxville, TN 37912 from 5:00-7:00 pm with a Celebration of Life Service to follow. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family only request your prayers during this time of transition. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019