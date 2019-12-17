|
|
Howard Lynn Cartwright
Knoxville - Howard Lynn Cartwright, age 70, passed away peacefully on December 9, after a battle with Alzheimer's. Lynn was born on Christmas Day, 1948, in Knoxville, TN.
Lynn graduated from Bearden High School and enlisted immediately out of high school into the U.S. Navy to serve in Vietnam. Following the war, he chose to continue serving our country for 23 years before retiring on December 31, 1990, at the prestigious rank of Chief Warrant Officer. As noted by one of Lynn's commanding officers, Captain W.H. Compton of U.S. Naval Air Station Sigonella, "I would emphasize to any selection board that Chief Cartwright would stand number one in almost any other group of chiefs that I have been associated in my career."
Toward the end of his military career, Lynn served as an attaché operations staff with the U.S. Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica. He was also a longtime substance abuse counselor to fellow members of the U.S. Navy. Throughout his career, he served our country, defended our freedoms and earned some of our U.S. Military's top honors including: Four Bronze Stars, the Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Post retirement, Lynn moved back to Knoxville and continued to give his heart and service to the community, working for more than 10 years as Chief Compliance Officer for Youth Villages, the largest national foster network in the United States.
Lynn was preceded in death by his youngest son, Howard Lynn Cartwright, Jr. He is survived by his precious and devoted wife, Georgia Papaspyrou Cartwright. They met during his overnight stay in Athens, Greece. A night clerk at a hotel and one month from finishing her medical degree as a surgeon, she decided fate had intervened and married the love of her life one year later. They were married for 50 years.
He is also survived by his beloved son, Dino Cartwright, known for his long-time commitment and involvement throughout the Knoxville community, along with his partner Mitchell Moseley.
Lynn was the middle child of three siblings and is survived by his sister Donna Loveday (Bill) and Craig Cartwright (Angela Wires). Cherished nieces and nephews include Tiffany, Andrea, Meredith, Shawn and Brittany.
Receiving of friends will be Sunday, December 22, from 2-4pm at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 5301 Fountain Rd., Knoxville. Interment with full military honors will be held December 23, 2pm at East Tennessee State Veterans' Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to HonorAir Knoxville, 7536 Taggart Ln, Knoxville, TN 37938, or Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Dr. SW #1101, Knoxville, TN 37902.
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Cartwright family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019