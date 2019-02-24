Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Resources
Howard Spencer Parkey Jr.

Howard Spencer Parkey Jr. Obituary
Howard Spencer Parkey Jr.

Knoxville, TN

Howard Spencer Parkey Jr. passed away at Tenova North, Saturday, February 16, 2019.

He was a disable Army Veteran.

Son of the late Howard and Bernice Bragg Parkey.

He was a disabled Army Veteran.

Survivors, sister, Patricia (Clayton) Martin and Samuel (Larry) Parkey and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins to include the Littlejohn, Fishback, Parkey and Mize Families.

Family will receive friends, 12:00-12:30 p.m., Monday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 12:30 p.m., Rev. Joel Walker, Officiating.

Interment, East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery- John Sevier with full Military honors.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
