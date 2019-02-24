|
|
Howard Spencer Parkey Jr.
Knoxville, TN
Howard Spencer Parkey Jr. passed away at Tenova North, Saturday, February 16, 2019.
He was a disable Army Veteran.
Son of the late Howard and Bernice Bragg Parkey.
He was a disabled Army Veteran.
Survivors, sister, Patricia (Clayton) Martin and Samuel (Larry) Parkey and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins to include the Littlejohn, Fishback, Parkey and Mize Families.
Family will receive friends, 12:00-12:30 p.m., Monday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 12:30 p.m., Rev. Joel Walker, Officiating.
Interment, East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery- John Sevier with full Military honors.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019