Howard Wayne Akins
Lenoir City -
Howard Wayne Akins - age 72 of Lenoir City passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Wayne was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He retired as General Manager of Roadmaster Auto Sales, and for many years he partnered with Tommy Patterson owning and operating Town and Country Motors.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillie Mae Akins; brother, Harold (Buster) Akins; brother-in-law, Mike Thomas; father-in-law, James Whelan.
Survived by his wife, Mary Akins; son, Jason Akins; son and daughter-in-law, Howie and Carol Akins; step children, Kevin Taylor and wife, Gina, Brennan Taylor and Kelly Taylor; grandson, Jackson Taylor; sisters and brother-in-law, Phylis and Leslie Burnette, Deloris Thomas and Glena Spears all of Lenoir City; aunt, Anna Ruth Price of Ten Mile; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 1st at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Tommy Patterson officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 2nd and proceed to the Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m. Military honors will be conferred by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019