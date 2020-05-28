Howard Welch
Knoxville - Howard Lee Welch - age 74 of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Attended Grace Covenant Church. Howard was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His love was unconditional. He was the owner of North Eastern Recovery. Howard was extremely dedicated to his job and family. Preceded in death by daughters, Tammy and Gwendolyn; and grandchildren, Dustin King and Victoria Gallardo. Survived by wife of 43 years, Tammy Welch; children, Michael (Shane) Welch, Tonya Welch and (Hector Gallardo), and Marty (Casey) West; grandchildren, Kayleigh (Cory) Dailey, Christopher Welch, Brianna West, and Branden West, Joshua and Alexis Stafford, Jordan and Aiyanna Stafford, Dillon and Zoe Stafford, Carmela and Jesus Gallardo, Bryson West; great grandchildren, Jayseon, Jullian Lee, Jeremiah, Aylen, Kellyn, Lindalyn; mother, Hazel Welch Lazenby; and brothers, L.C. (Kay) Dills, John (Sharon) Dills, Ronald (Rita) Dills, and Paul (Polly) Mayes. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, May 29, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet 12:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home and proceed to Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Knoxville - Howard Lee Welch - age 74 of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Attended Grace Covenant Church. Howard was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His love was unconditional. He was the owner of North Eastern Recovery. Howard was extremely dedicated to his job and family. Preceded in death by daughters, Tammy and Gwendolyn; and grandchildren, Dustin King and Victoria Gallardo. Survived by wife of 43 years, Tammy Welch; children, Michael (Shane) Welch, Tonya Welch and (Hector Gallardo), and Marty (Casey) West; grandchildren, Kayleigh (Cory) Dailey, Christopher Welch, Brianna West, and Branden West, Joshua and Alexis Stafford, Jordan and Aiyanna Stafford, Dillon and Zoe Stafford, Carmela and Jesus Gallardo, Bryson West; great grandchildren, Jayseon, Jullian Lee, Jeremiah, Aylen, Kellyn, Lindalyn; mother, Hazel Welch Lazenby; and brothers, L.C. (Kay) Dills, John (Sharon) Dills, Ronald (Rita) Dills, and Paul (Polly) Mayes. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, May 29, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet 12:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home and proceed to Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 29, 2020.