Howard "Eddie" Wright
Maynardville - Howard "Eddie" Wright-age 60 of Maynardville passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at U. T. Medical Center. He was a member of Ailor Dale Baptist Church. Preceded in death by brother, Walley Wright; father and mother-in-law, Seb and Gloria Ailor; sisters-in-law, Karen F. Miller, Lila G. Tiller.
Survivors: wife, Marie "Toni" Ailor Wright; daughter, Ashley Lane and husband, Nathan; grandchildren, Blakely and Paisley Lane; step-children, Scott Mason and wife, Jessica; Tina Metcalfe and husband, Brian; four step-grandchildren, Michael and Corey Wynn, Makayla and Bryce Mason, parents, Walter and Ruth Wright,; brother, Tim Wright and wife, Patricia; sisters-in-law, Sharon Lucas and Gwenn Baldwin. Several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M., Ailor Dale Baptist Church, Rev. Adam Nicley officiating. Interment 2 P.M. Wednesday, Ailor Dale Church Cemetery, Maynardville. Family and friends will meet by 1:15 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home to go in the funeral procession. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
