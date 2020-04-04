Services
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
livestream
Hoyel Eugene Huffaker

Hoyel Eugene Huffaker Obituary
Hoyel Eugene Huffaker

Strawberry Plains - Hoyel Eugene Huffaker 92 of Strawberry Plains went to be with the Lord, Friday April 3, 2020. Hoyel was retired from Robertshaw Control Co and was a member of Strawberry Plains Post #462 Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Lillie Huffaker; wife, Lucille Huffaker; brother, Carrol Huffaker. He is survived by 2 daughters and son-in-law, Betty Warwick and Lynne and Wayne Patrick; 2 grandchildren, Melissa Collins and Jeremy (Christy) Warwick; 4 great-grandchildren, Kylee Warwick, Emma Collins, Hayden Warwick and Cooper Collins; special friend, Marylou Lord. Special thanks to Island Home Park Health and Rehab for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Island Home Park Health & Rehab. Designate for Activities, which brings joy to the residents. 1758 Hillwood Drive, Knoxville, TN, 37920. Private family service will be at Pollard Cemetery in Kodak. Live streaming can be viewed Monday at 11:00 a.m. on Mccarty Evergreen Funeral Home web site. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
