Hoyt W. Cole
Lenoir City - Hoyt W. Cole - age 87 of Lenoir City, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He served in the U. S. Air Force in the late 1940's. Hoyt worked as a journeyman Wireman with IBEW Local #270. He enjoyed farming, hunting, camping, and restoring old cars and trading them. He was preceded in death by his son, Tim Cole; father, Hobert Cole; mother, Hazel Cole Dockery; brother, Len Cole; sisters: Rose Brannon; Louise Martin, Jean Taylor, Bernice Cole, and Rabel Martin. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Birdie Cole; sons and daughters-in-law: Larry and Karen Cole, Terry and Sherry Cole, Willard and Taty Cole; daughter, Pam Cole; 33 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. Joseph McGaha officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Altoona Baptist Church Cemetery, 373 Smithfield Road, Tellico Plains. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
