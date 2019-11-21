Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
6:30 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Altoona Baptist Church Cemetery
373 Smithfield Road,
Tellico Plains, TN
View Map
Hoyt W. Cole

Hoyt W. Cole Obituary
Hoyt W. Cole

Lenoir City - Hoyt W. Cole - age 87 of Lenoir City, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He served in the U. S. Air Force in the late 1940's. Hoyt worked as a journeyman Wireman with IBEW Local #270. He enjoyed farming, hunting, camping, and restoring old cars and trading them. He was preceded in death by his son, Tim Cole; father, Hobert Cole; mother, Hazel Cole Dockery; brother, Len Cole; sisters: Rose Brannon; Louise Martin, Jean Taylor, Bernice Cole, and Rabel Martin. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Birdie Cole; sons and daughters-in-law: Larry and Karen Cole, Terry and Sherry Cole, Willard and Taty Cole; daughter, Pam Cole; 33 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. Joseph McGaha officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Altoona Baptist Church Cemetery, 373 Smithfield Road, Tellico Plains. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
