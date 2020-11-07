Hubbell Qualls
Knoxville,TN - Qualls, Hubbell - age 84, of Corryton passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home. A member of Fairview Baptist Church, Hubbell was a quiet gentle spirt that loved his family. He was a family man and thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandchildren play in various sporting events. He liked to hunt, fish and he loved to watch and attend Tennessee football and basketball games. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hettie Hammons. Hubbell was survived by his loving and caring wife of 46 years, Janet Cunningham Qualls; sons, C. H. (Kristin) Qualls and Houston Qualls; grandchildren, Raley, Karsyn, Jackson, Brady and Natalie Qualls; brother-in-law Danny (Melody) Cunningham; nephews, Daniel and Travis Cunningham. Hubbell was extremely proud of his sons and grandchildren. Friends may call at their convenience from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. The family will then receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Richie Beeler officiating. The family asks that you please be conscious of social distancing. Live-streaming of the funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website beginning at 6.55 PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Friends will meet 10:45 AM on Wednesday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service and interment. Pallbearers: C.H Qualls, Houston Qualls, Danny Cunningham, Daniel Cunningham, Bucky Meek, and Bob Fisher. Honorary Pallbearers: Brady Qualls and Jackson Qualls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial contribution be made to the "Fairview Baptist Church Standing on the Promises Building Fund". Tributes may be mailed to Fairview Baptist Church, 7424 Fairview Road, Corryton, TN 37721. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com