Hubert Duncan III
Clinton - Hubert Duncan III, age 55 of Clinton, TN who was born on May 21, 1964 and passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Tennova North Medical Center in Powell, TN. He loved his girls. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, boating, riding his motorcycle and especially Norris Lake. He was a lifelong employee of the Knoxville News Sentinel, in which he retired from in 2019.
Hubert is preceded in death by his father, Hubert Duncan Jr.
Hubert is survived by his mother, Lorene Duncan of Clinton, TN; daughters, Jessica Duncan (Josh Bailey) of Maynardville, TN, and Ashlyn Duncan of Powell, TN; sisters, Jeanne Duncan of Maryville, TN and Lora Nickell and husband Mark of Smyrna, TN; uncle, Paul Bice of Clinton, TN; a special friend Kathy Hampton; the mother of his precious daughters, Brenda Duncan; two grandchildren, Duncan Bailey and Aiden Duncan; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced later by Jones Mortuary. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 13 to May 14, 2020