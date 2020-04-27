|
|
Hubert G. Baldwin
Hubert G. Baldwin, age 102 years and 11 months, passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, April 25, into the arms of Jesus, his Lord and Savior. Hubert was born in Stephens, Tn. on May 26, 1917 to A. G. and Vera Smith Baldwin. He was saved in the six week revival at Bethlehem Baptist Church in the spring of 1950 and was baptized along with his daughter, Rose, by Rev. Roy Blevins. Hubert was the oldest living member of Bethlehem Baptist where he served for many years as Chairman of the Trustees as well as Chairman of the Building Committee.
Beginning his career as manager of the company commissary at Dean and later at Zenith, Hubert brought his wife, Alma and daughter, Rose, out of Zenith after a Saturday night shootout where three people were killed. They moved to Oneida where his second daughter, Sharon, was born. He began working with his father-in-law in the mining business and later began selling coal and opening offices in Knoxville and Harriman. In 1958, his future son-in-law, Roger West, began working with him. In 1972, his second son-in-law, Jack Lay joined the company. At one time, there were mines or strip jobs operating in several counties in both Tennessee and Kentucky. In 1991, due to the heavy federal regulations and the declining coal industry, the deep mines were phased out and in 1995, the strip jobs were closed. At the time of closing, West Coal and its subsidiaries employed approximately 1000 people. Hubert was Chairman of the Board of First Trust & Savings Bank from 1975 to 1995 and also served a term on the Scott County Hospital Board. On Feb. 27, 1988, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Facts About Coal in Tennessee. He was a Tennessee and Kentucky Colonel.
Hubert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Alma Pennington Baldwin; parents and siblings; Violet Justice, Anna Judd, Edna Peavyhouse, Louise Miller, and Roger Baldwin.
Survivors include daughters, Rose (Roger) West and Sharon (Jack) Lay. There are eight grandchildren; Greg (Lisa) West, Chris (fiancé Krystal) West, Miche Rose, Todd Lay, Scarlett Lay, Hugh (Jeretta) Lay, Faith (Tony) Lambert, and Dustin (Jody) Lay; 12 great-granddaughters Stacia and Pyper West, Mallory Delk, Chaya and Bristol Rose, Brittney Surface, Kelsie and Carrington Lay, Shalyn Hamby, Nicoleah Lewallen, Ali Smith, and Carmen Miller; 13 great-grandsons; Matt, Tyler, Dylan, Dallas, Dannon, and Lucas West, Zach, Jacob, and Benjie Lambert, Hughston, Corey, Chance, and Nash Lay who are serving as Pallbearers; 18 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carson Memorial Park with Bro. Steve Hodges and Bro. Philip Kazee officiating.
In accordance with the Governor's Executive Order # 22 concerning COVID-19, we ask that you be mindful of the social distancing measures to be taken according to the CDC Health Guidelines in place at this time.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the Bethlehem Baptist Church Life Center Building Fund, 19360 Alberta St., Oneida, TN 37841.
You may sign Hubert's online guestbook at www.jonesandsonfh.net.
Jones & Son Funeral Home is serving the family of Hubert G. Baldwin.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020