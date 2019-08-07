|
|
Hubert H. Longmire
Andersonville - Hubert H. Longmire, age 87 of Andersonville passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong member of Andersonville United Methodist Church and a graduate of Norris High School. Hubert was a lifelong farmer and retired rural letter carrier. Throughout his life he loved farming, NASCAR, front porch sitting but most of all spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Rosella Longmire; brothers, Mayo, Hobert, and David Longmire; sisters, Elizabeth Lambdin, Ruth Longmire, Bobby Collier, Mary Osier, and Nancy Sword; daughter, Sara Longmire.
He is survived by:
Loving wife of 56 years; Mary Helen Longmire of Andersonville; sons, Robert Longmire & wife Jill of Andersonville, Charlie Longmire & wife Sandy of Clinton; daughter,Catherine Longmire of Knoxville; grandchildren,Paul Longmire & wife Courtney, Jodi McCoy & husband Blake, Matthew Longmire; great grandchild, Rhett McCoy; sister, Rebecca Williams; numerous nieces, nephews, and host of friends
The family will receive friends 10:00 am-12:00 pm, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Andersonville United Methodist Church. The funeral services will follow the visitation with Rev. Allen Giles and Pastor Robin Kyek. Hubert's graveside will immediately follow at Andersonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Andersonville United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019