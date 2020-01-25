|
|
Hubert Weaver
Knoxville - Hubert Weaver, age 83 of Knoxville, passed away January 24, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Millard and Louise Weaver, brothers Amos and Leroy Weaver, and sisters Faye Baker and Jean Mills. Survived by children; Tony Weaver, Hubert B. and Elena Weaver, Scott and Beth Bradley, Michael Weaver, Melissa Taylor Weaver and boyfriend Wesley Snively, grandchildren; Ricky and Jenna Weaver, Daniel, Noah and Madison Weaver, Brooke, Ava and Jaxon Bradley, multiple great-grandchildren, brother Lawrence Weaver, and sister Reva Highland. Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a service to follow at 7:00 pm, Pastor Josh Ferguson officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am interment on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Fort Sumter Cemetery. Pallbearers: Scott Bradley I, Scott Bradley II, Noah Weaver, Wesley Snively, Ethan Lawson and Dennis Drinnon. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020