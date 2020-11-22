1/
Hubert White
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hubert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hubert White

Vonore - White,Hubert Lawson, age 83, of Vonore, passed away 4:40 P.M. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and friends. His death was from complications after surgery. He was the best husband, dad, popee and friend anyone could ever have. He could do anything and everything for anyone. He loved his family with all his heart. He was a member of Hopewell Springs Baptist Church, Vonore Masonic Lodge #658, and employed with Associated Electric, Knoxville, for 46 years as an electrician. He leaves his wife of 53 years: Joyce Rogers White, Children: Kim (Tommy) White, Kendall (Leann) White, Kristy Matthews & Jason Schillings, Grandchildren: Chelsi (Eric) Fugate, Greenback, Wil (Aaren) Frye, Wes Frye, Jacob (Haley) White, Brooks, Brady and Brigham White, Kolby James Lawson Matthews, Kylea Matthews, Sisters:June Warlick, Gwen (Raymond) Collins, Brothers: Jessie White, Keith White, Tony White, Several nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by parents Eulis and Lora Millsaps White, brother Gerald White, brother-in-law: Ralph Warlick. Graveside service & interment 2:30 P.M. Friday, Hopewell Springs Cemetery, Rev. Mike Williams officiating with military honors provided by the U.S. Army, Sweetwater VFW 5156, DAV Chapter 93 and American Legion Post 106. By adhering to the health and business operation guidelines by the CDC & the Governor's office for services, you are asked to continue social distancing, wearing masks and frequent handwashing. Should you be sick or feel sick, please stay at home. If you are not able to attend, you are encouraged to visit our website at www.biereleyhale.com and sign the guest book or leave private condolences for the family to read. Family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 P.M. Friday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved