Hubert White
Vonore - White,Hubert Lawson, age 83, of Vonore, passed away 4:40 P.M. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and friends. His death was from complications after surgery. He was the best husband, dad, popee and friend anyone could ever have. He could do anything and everything for anyone. He loved his family with all his heart. He was a member of Hopewell Springs Baptist Church, Vonore Masonic Lodge #658, and employed with Associated Electric, Knoxville, for 46 years as an electrician. He leaves his wife of 53 years: Joyce Rogers White, Children: Kim (Tommy) White, Kendall (Leann) White, Kristy Matthews & Jason Schillings, Grandchildren: Chelsi (Eric) Fugate, Greenback, Wil (Aaren) Frye, Wes Frye, Jacob (Haley) White, Brooks, Brady and Brigham White, Kolby James Lawson Matthews, Kylea Matthews, Sisters:June Warlick, Gwen (Raymond) Collins, Brothers: Jessie White, Keith White, Tony White, Several nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by parents Eulis and Lora Millsaps White, brother Gerald White, brother-in-law: Ralph Warlick. Graveside service & interment 2:30 P.M. Friday, Hopewell Springs Cemetery, Rev. Mike Williams officiating with military honors provided by the U.S. Army, Sweetwater VFW 5156, DAV
Chapter 93 and American Legion Post 106. By adhering to the health and business operation guidelines by the CDC & the Governor's office for services, you are asked to continue social distancing, wearing masks and frequent handwashing. Should you be sick or feel sick, please stay at home. If you are not able to attend, you are encouraged to visit our website at www.biereleyhale.com
and sign the guest book or leave private condolences for the family to read. Family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 P.M. Friday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.