Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Hubert "Harold" Wilson Obituary
Hubert "Harold" Wilson

Knoxville - Hubert "Harold" Wilson age 81 of Knoxville, passed away March 3, 2020 at Parkwest Hospital. He was a member of West Haven Baptist Church and a USMC veteran of the Vietnam War. Preceded in death by parents, Homer and Mae Wilson; brothers, Paul and Robert Wilson; sister, Tootsie. Survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carol Wilson; son, Charles "Chip" (Julie) Wilson; daughters, Virginia "Ginny" (Bart) Hardison and Melinda Bousfield; grandchildren, Marianna and Elena Hardison and Channing and Harrison Bousfield; brothers, Lloyd and Michael Wilson; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Rev. Ed Cloud officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 pm Tuesday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Hwy. for a 2 pm interment service. www.weaverfuneralservices.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
