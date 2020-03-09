|
Hubert "Harold" Wilson
Knoxville - Hubert "Harold" Wilson age 81 of Knoxville, passed away March 3, 2020 at Parkwest Hospital. He was a member of West Haven Baptist Church and a USMC veteran of the Vietnam War. Preceded in death by parents, Homer and Mae Wilson; brothers, Paul and Robert Wilson; sister, Tootsie. Survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carol Wilson; son, Charles "Chip" (Julie) Wilson; daughters, Virginia "Ginny" (Bart) Hardison and Melinda Bousfield; grandchildren, Marianna and Elena Hardison and Channing and Harrison Bousfield; brothers, Lloyd and Michael Wilson; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Rev. Ed Cloud officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 pm Tuesday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Hwy. for a 2 pm interment service. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020