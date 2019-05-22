Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Peace & Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Peace & Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
Mother Hueen Ballard Chesney peacefully passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at National Health Care (NHC) Fort Sanders. She was a faithful member of Peace & Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church, serving both on the Mother's Board and a member of the choir.She was the daughter of Emma Davis. She will always be remembered by her family as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

She is predeceased by husband William L. Chesney, two daughters, one son and two grandsons. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted daughters: Lena Mae Davis and Mary Linda Reeves [of Knoxville, TN]? daughter-in-law, Norma Jean Davis [of Columbus, OH]? grandchildren: Yvette Davis, Ricky Davis, Tony Hackler [of Germantown, TN], Felicia Reeves, Lawrence (Von) Reeves, Paul (Monique) Taylor, Jr. [all of Knoxville, TN], Leonard Davis, Jackie (James) May, and LeeAnne Davis [of Columbus, OH]? greatgrandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12 noon at Peace & Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Pastor John Jordan officiating. The final resting place will be at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Lyons View following the service. A white dove release will conclude the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Peace & Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church in memory of Mother Hueen Chesney, 1723 Washington Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917. Family will receive friends at 2925 Selma Avenue.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mrs. Chesney's guestbook can be signed online at

www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 22, 2019
