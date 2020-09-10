1/1
Huey D. Johnson
Huey D. Johnson

Powell - Huey D. Johnson, age 86 of Powell, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Member of Bon View Baptist Church. Retired from City of Knoxville Fleet Service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Preceded in death by his wife Polly Johnson. Survived by son Jeff Johnson; sisters Mary Keck, Lillian DeFord and Sue Lawson; brother Kenneth Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may come by at their convenience from 9:00am - 5:00pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 12:45pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at New Gray Cemetery for a 1:00pm graveside service. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
SEP
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Gray Cemetery
