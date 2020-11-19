Hugh C. "Buster" Rogers
Seymour - Hugh C. "Buster" Rogers II, age 73, of Seymour, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Buster was of the Baptist faith and retired from Robert Shaw after 28 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Rogers Gossett, and grandparents, Hugh C. and Ina Rogers.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Rogers (Beth), Hugh "Buddy" Rogers III (Jayetta); daughter, Lisa Stewart; grandchildren, Steven "Corey" Rogers (Kiyomi), Aaron Rogers, Melody Rogers, Austin Rogers, J.P. Stewart, Riley Rogers, Jake Rogers; brother, Jack "Pete" Rogers (Franka); sister, Carolyn Gibson (Clarence); niece, Judy Carver; nephew, Greg Gibson.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.
Family and friends will meet 11 AM Saturday in Chilhowee Cemetery for graveside service and interment with Rev. Tommy Clark officiating. Buster's grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
.