1/1
Hugh C. "Buster" Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hugh C. "Buster" Rogers

Seymour - Hugh C. "Buster" Rogers II, age 73, of Seymour, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Buster was of the Baptist faith and retired from Robert Shaw after 28 years.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Rogers Gossett, and grandparents, Hugh C. and Ina Rogers.

He is survived by his sons, Michael Rogers (Beth), Hugh "Buddy" Rogers III (Jayetta); daughter, Lisa Stewart; grandchildren, Steven "Corey" Rogers (Kiyomi), Aaron Rogers, Melody Rogers, Austin Rogers, J.P. Stewart, Riley Rogers, Jake Rogers; brother, Jack "Pete" Rogers (Franka); sister, Carolyn Gibson (Clarence); niece, Judy Carver; nephew, Greg Gibson.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.

Family and friends will meet 11 AM Saturday in Chilhowee Cemetery for graveside service and interment with Rev. Tommy Clark officiating. Buster's grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chilhowee Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved