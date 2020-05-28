Hugh Cleveland Ansley
Knoxville - Hugh Cleveland Ansley, 90, of Knoxville, TN (formerly of Camden, SC) left this life to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday May 27, 2020. Family will receive friends 1pm-3pm on Friday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel followed by a service of full military honors conferred by East Tennessee State Veterans Honor Guard. A graveside funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Aiken Memorial Gardens, Aiken, SC. The Rev. Phillip Gerald will officiate. The family will receive friends graveside at 1:00 PM one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions made to Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County, PO Box 217, Camden, SC 29021, www.cmcofkc.org. or Gideons International, PO Box 1333 Camden, SC 29021, www.gideons.org.
Hugh passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with the effects of Guillain-Barre Syndrome. He was a caring family man of strong faith, a servant leader with a quick wit, a kind friend with an easy smile and a believer who did not complain about his circumstances. His positive attitude was an encouragement to all and his commitment to serving God was apparent in his steadfast devotion and worship. Hugh never wanted to be a burden and was grateful for all of the care and support he received particularly in the last two years of his life.
Hugh was born April 5, 1930 at home in Thomson, GA, the son of James Michael and Phenie Mae Ansley. Though growing up on a farm in Georgia in early years, Hugh graduated from Aiken High School where he excelled in academics and earned 16 varsity letters through participation in four different sports. He was thoughtful and quiet as a young man but determined in all he set out to do. Hugh joined the US Navy in 1948 after graduating high school and served in naval aviation electronics as part of a carrier air group. Returning to Aiken after serving in the Navy, Hugh attended Newberry and Augusta Colleges, met and married Ann Gordon in 1954, started a family in 1957 and began a 40 year career with DuPont that relocated him to Camden, SC. Hugh was an active member of First Baptist Church Camden, a long-time member of Gideons International and an active participant in church renewals lead by lay people.
Mr. Ansley is survived by his daughter Jacquelyn Ansley (Holly) of Knoxville, TN; sons, Mark Ansley (Peter) of Philadelphia, PA and Terry Ansley (Sharon) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; daughter-in-law Becky Allen Ansley; grandchildren , Katie (Dwayne), Laura (John), Allison (Andrew), Sarah, Rachel, Connor, Brian and Madison; great grandchildren, Kaley Mae, Rivers, James and Ansley.
He was predeceased by his wife Ann Gordon Ansley and son Mickey Ansley.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 29, 2020.