Hugh F. Van Deventer, IIIKnoxville - Hugh F. Van Deventer, III of Summit NJ, died September 11, 2020 in Idaho at his summer home. He was born in Knoxville, April 16, 1931 to Hugh F. Van Deventer, Jr. and Carter Kyle Van Deventer who predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis Flaherty Van Deventer; two sons, Hugh Van Deventer IV (Rachael), New York City, William Latimer Van Deventer (Sue Lynn), Norwalk, CT; and five grandchildren, Hugh, Kyle, Christina, James, and Carter. He is also survived by his sister, Carter Van Deventer Slatery, and two nephews, Herbert H. Slatery III (Cary) of Nashville, TN, Charles Kyle Slatery (Jane) of Memphis, TN, and Hugh Van Deventer Slatery (deceased).A burial and graveside service for family will be in Knoxville. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com