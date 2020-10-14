1/1
Hugh Franklin Garrett
Hugh Franklin Garrett

Knoxville - Garrett, Hugh Franklin, 70, of Knoxville TN, passed away on Tuesday, October 13th following a brief illness. He was a retired bus driver, avid coin collector, motorcycle enthusiast, loved music, and had visited all of the continental United States. He attended New Beverly Baptist Church. Hugh was preceded in death by parents, Rev. Ancil and Ruth Garrett; sister, Velma Garrett; and grandparents. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Garrett (Shawn) Collins; son, Matthew (Sherri) Garrett; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Joyce Garrett (Ron) Porritt. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm-7:00pm on Friday October 16, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will follow with Rev. Eddie Sawyer officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone NC 28607, or a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
