Hugh Gordon Welch
Gatlinburg - WELCH, Hugh Gordon, Emeritus Professor of Physiology, UTK, passed away on April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Hugh was born in Memphis, TN in 1937 and grew up in a large, loving family that included three double-first cousins, a brother and sister, and aunts and uncles who were interchangeable with his parents. The four Welch boys were inseparable through high school and college, and sports defined their existence, with all lettering in basketball, baseball, tennis, and golf. Hugh met the love of his life Kathy at Lambuth College and they married in 1959 before setting off for California to work in the public schools. Hugh was offered a scholarship to the University of Florida Medical School, Gainesville, where he received a PhD in the emerging field of Exercise Physiology. His research career began at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, where he met a mentor, Andy Kozar, who was on his way to a new position at The University of Tennessee. Andy told Hugh he would be back for him and not long after offered Hugh the chance to design a physiology lab at UT. Hugh built a new legacy with Dr. Edward Howley that followed his work deeper into the physiology of the cell. Hugh held leadership positions at UT, the American Physiological Association, and the American College of Sports Medicine. He was an avid cyclist who spearheaded the effort for Knoxville's first bike path and passionate conservationist who volunteered with Rails for Trails, the Foothills Land Conservancy, and preserving Pittman Center. He loved taking his kids hiking, canoeing, and camping, coached soccer and basketball, was active in their scout troops, and tried to get them to do their math problems on paper (without success). His love of travel, infectious curiousness, and half glass full attitude toward life did successfully rub off. After a fulfilling career at UT, Hugh followed Kathy to help her run the Buckhorn Inn outside Gatlinburg. They retired in 1989, but Hugh continued to work. His travels built on earlier research in Copenhagen, Denmark, including developing and teaching a regular course at Syddansks Universitet in Odense Denmark with colleague Preben Pedersen. He did other stints at Appalachian State University, Northern Arizona, Texas A&M, Louisiana State University, and the Mississippi University for Women where he worked with his daughter-in-law, Nicole. Hugh and Kathy covered lots of ground in their VW camper and delighted in their five grandchildren. Ever the teacher, he demystified statistics through sports, taught them how to find the square roots of license plates, imparted investing wisdom, and nurtured their academic interests. He is preceded in death by his parents Eleanor Rebecca and Noan Gordon; his brother, Col. William Eugene; and son, David Gordon. He is survived by his wife and partner in adventure of 60 years, Kathleen Welch, who cared for and nurtured him to the end; daughter Vickie Lewelling (Joe) and grandchildren Christian, Tait, and Chloe; son Mark (Nicole) and grandchildren Gordon and Brice; sister, Susie Wilson of Gatineau, Canada (Brian); brother-cousins Tom (PJ) of Dover, DE and Bob (Sara) of Gainesville FL and sister-cousin Janie (Billy) of Memphis; sister-in-law Anne Welch (Maryland); cousins Carol Ann Wilson (Houston) and Jack Werne (Memphis); and many beloved cousins and nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020